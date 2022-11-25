Prudential PLC Sells 227 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,299,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,419,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

