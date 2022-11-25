PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 140 to CHF 120 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

PSPSF opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.