Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.31. 20,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

