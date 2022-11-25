Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Qiagen worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 106,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 457,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 129,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 33,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.90 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

