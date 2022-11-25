Qtum Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $229.95 million and $29.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00013325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.39 or 0.07233677 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00078126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,426,561 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

