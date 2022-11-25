QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.30. 48,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.