Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $74,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $146.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

