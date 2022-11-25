Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55,990.05 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.2% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $55,990.05 and $191,170.82 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00237563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001999 USD and is down -80.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $195,612.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

