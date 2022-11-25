R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

