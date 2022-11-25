Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.72 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $69.72 million and $5.57 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

