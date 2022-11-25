Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,002 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,002 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

