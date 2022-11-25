Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

