Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,098 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $390.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $693.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.