Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,105 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.