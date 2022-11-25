Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

GOOGL opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

