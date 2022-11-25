Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,457 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

