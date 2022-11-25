Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Comstock Resources worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of CRK opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

