Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,762 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

