Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Red River Bancshares worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715. The stock has a market cap of $394.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

