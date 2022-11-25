Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.27) to GBX 499 ($5.90) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Redrow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

