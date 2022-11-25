Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.26 ($34.95) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.03 and its 200 day moving average is €28.02.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

