Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.