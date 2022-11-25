Revain Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and $285,755.98 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483256 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.13 or 0.29649729 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
