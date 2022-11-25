Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $37.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

