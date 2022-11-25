Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.4%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 16.18% 18.13% 9.72% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $27.66 billion 0.48 $1.62 billion $6.26 2.24 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.02 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 3.9 billion tons of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributes and markets its fuel through 1,870 filling stations. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

