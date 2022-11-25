Reviewing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -41.73% -132.75% -34.98% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Starco Brands and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $670,000.00 57.83 -$2.25 million N/A N/A WPP $17.60 billion 0.65 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Summary

WPP beats Starco Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.