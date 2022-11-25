Rex A. Copeland Sells 824 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,419,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

