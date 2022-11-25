RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RGCO opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.17. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
RGC Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
