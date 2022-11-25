Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $40.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

