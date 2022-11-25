Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $71.66 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

