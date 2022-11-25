RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 691,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,034,276 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.99.
RLX Technology Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
