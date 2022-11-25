RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 691,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,034,276 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.99.

RLX Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 42.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $705,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,781,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

