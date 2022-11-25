Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.96.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

