Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,800 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,520.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. 27,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

