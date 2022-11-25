Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,800 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,520.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.
NYSE RKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. 27,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
