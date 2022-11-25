Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.40, but opened at 4.62. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 4.29, with a volume of 16,622 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.61.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The business had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 40.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,047,296 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.