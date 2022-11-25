Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

