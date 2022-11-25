Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target to $8.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
