Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target to $8.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

