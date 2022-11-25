RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBL. TheStreet raised RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on RumbleON to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RumbleON Stock Performance

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

About RumbleON

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 81,971 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

