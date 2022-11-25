RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBL. TheStreet raised RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on RumbleON to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of RMBL stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $43.69.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
