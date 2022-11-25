Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$29.70 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

