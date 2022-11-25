Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$29.70 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.