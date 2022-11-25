RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RXO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

RXO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

