Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $185.13 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Safe has a market capitalization of $185.13 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00053769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00230447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060158 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.92237549 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

