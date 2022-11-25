SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $6.14 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
SafeMoon Profile
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,006,196,876,684 tokens. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
