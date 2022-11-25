Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SALM stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

