Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFRRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sandfire Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

