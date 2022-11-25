Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Buys C$49,970.25 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at C$8,426,397.45.

On Thursday, November 10th, Nolan Allan Watson bought 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00.

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.58. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

