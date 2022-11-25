Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Kalos Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after buying an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,792. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

