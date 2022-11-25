Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

