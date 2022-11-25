Scotiabank Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$82.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.78.
EQB Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of EQB stock opened at C$56.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.68. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$81.55.
EQB Increases Dividend
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.