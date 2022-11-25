Scotiabank Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$82.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.78.

EQB Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$56.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.68. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$81.55.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

