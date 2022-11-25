Scotiabank Trims Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.