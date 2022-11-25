Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SCU opened at $10.25 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,649 shares of company stock valued at $969,437. 27.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

