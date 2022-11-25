Seeyond Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seeyond lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 205,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,988. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

